Knoxville City Council interviews candidates in special meeting, Smith selected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville City Council selected its newest member late Thursday night, choosing Thomas “Tommy” Smith.
Smith fills the First District seat, formerly held by Councilmember Stephanie Welch.
Smith is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee (MBA, Marketing, 2006) and has worked in marketing around Knoxville. His current position is with Ackermann Marketing & PR.
Knoxville city council members interviewed candidates Thursday night in order to select one to fill the first district seat.
Stephanie Welch had been representing the First District when she announced last year she would be stepping down to join city mayor Indya Kincannon’s administration. Welch will become Chief of Economic and Community Development.
The candidates interviewed were:
1. Kenneth Bradley
2. David Hayes
3. Rebecca Parr
4. Benjamin Ream
5. Thomas Smith
6. Janice Tocher
7. Anne Wallace
The panel interview process continued into late Thursday night.
After all seven candidates are interviewed, City Council voted and the new city council member they chose, Smith, was sworn in.
