Knoxville City Council to fill seat vacancy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday night, Knoxville city council members discussed filling a council seat that will soon by empty.

Stephanie Welch has been representing the first district, but will step down and join Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s administration to become the Chief of Economic and Community Development.

City council members, looking to the future, called a special meeting set for Feb. 20 in order to select a new council member.

After all the candidates are interviewed, council will then vote on which candidate they want to fill the seat, based on the candidate interview process.

The new city council member chosen will then be sworn in that same day.

Anyone interested in Knoxville’s first district city council seat can pick up an application at the city council office on Monday.

The deadline to the turn applications in is Monday, Feb. 10 at noon — note that they must be hand-delivered.

