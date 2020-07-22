Knoxville City Council to vote on police body cameras contract; rollout in fall if approved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A proposed contract with Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc. for 350 new body cameras and 350 upgraded police cruiser cameras will be considered by City Council on Tuesday.

City Council is being asked to authorize Mayor Indya Kincannon to enter into a five-year contract with Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale, Ariz., for roughly $4.9 million, with an option to extend the contract. In addition to cameras, the contract includes operational costs.

“The community wants this, the Knoxville Police Department wants this, and we’re working hard to get this implemented as soon as possible,” Mayor Kincannon said.

The City of Knoxville evaluated proposals from seven vendors for upgraded in-car police vehicle cameras and new body cameras for officers. An evaluation team recommended Axon Enterprise’s proposal.

If approved by City Council, camera installation would begin this fall – possibly as early as September.

