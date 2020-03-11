Knoxville city council votes to formally oppose Tennessee permitless carry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the Knoxville city council passed a resolution formally opposing permitless handgun carry in Tennessee.
Last month, the legislation was proposed by Gov. Bill Lee. The proposed bill would allow people 21 and older to carry a handgun without a permit. The legislation also stiffens penalties for theft of firearms.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has already spoken out against the legislation, calling it a threat to public safety, but also saying she supported the right for law-abiding Tennesseans to own guns.
The Knoxville city council’s vote to say they are in opposition passed unanimously Tuesday night.
