Knoxville city council votes to formally oppose Tennessee permitless carry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the Knoxville city council passed a resolution formally opposing permitless handgun carry in Tennessee.

Last month, the legislation was proposed by Gov. Bill Lee. The proposed bill would allow people 21 and older to carry a handgun without a permit. The legislation also stiffens penalties for theft of firearms.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has already spoken out against the legislation, calling it a threat to public safety, but also saying she supported the right for law-abiding Tennesseans to own guns.

The Knoxville city council’s vote to say they are in opposition passed unanimously Tuesday night.

