Knoxville City Council votes to re-establish city’s personnel department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville City Council voted to re-establish the city’s personnel department under the title of Department of Human Resources in a Tuesday night meeting.

The 7-2 vote came after a lengthy debate over the legalities of bringing the department back.

Mayor Indya Kincannon pushed for the change.

Before that vote, Mayor Kincannon addressed other topics tonight, including the ransomware attack from last week impacting some of the city’s servers.

The mayor went on to say the response is “ongoing.”

City Council was set to take up the fiscal year 2021-2026 Knoxville Capital Improvement Budget, which includes the 2021 Capital Improvement Budget, but that was postponed for two weeks because of the ransomware attack.

