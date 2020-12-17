Knoxville City-County Building Christmas tree remembering victims of violent crimes on display

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hope for Victims Remembrance Tree is now on display in the City-County Building.

The tree is a holiday memorial for victims of homicide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the names of the victims were read without a crowd.

The holidays can be an especially hard time for families who’ve lost a loved one to a violent crime.

The memorial is to not only remember victims, but to also celebrate their lives.