Knoxville City Court suspends proceedings until Feb. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City Court is suspending court proceedings through the month of January to coincide with the Tennessee Supreme Court’s COVID-19 order.
City Court offices will remain open during regular business hours but won’t be in session again until Feb. 1. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Individuals with court dates scheduled in January should receive a reset letter with a new court date,” a release from the court states.
Anyone with questions or concerns can email citycourt@knoxvilletn.gov or call 865-215-4311.
