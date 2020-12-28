Knoxville City Court suspends proceedings until Feb. 1

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City Court is suspending court proceedings through the month of January to coincide with the Tennessee Supreme Court’s COVID-19 order.

City Court offices will remain open during regular business hours but won’t be in session again until Feb. 1. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Individuals with court dates scheduled in January should receive a reset letter with a new court date,” a release from the court states.

Anyone with questions or concerns can email citycourt@knoxvilletn.gov or call 865-215-4311.