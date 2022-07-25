KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon hosted a roundtable about homelessness on Monday, July 25.

The quarterly meetings are a chance for agency leaders to share information with groups working on issues related to homelessness. Paul Noel joined that roundtable meeting for the first time after being named chief of police.

Noel has been very vocal about his stance on homelessness and how he wants his officers to respond to the issue.

Noel said during the meeting, “I firmly believe that homelessness is not a police issue, but we should be here to support you all as much as possible.”

According to data collected by the City of Knoxville, there are around 800 people in Knoxville experiencing homelessness.

Michael Dunthorn, the City Of Knoxville homeless program coordinator, said, “We’re seeing an uptick like everyone else because of COVID, because of the economy, because of the affordable housing crisis. All these things contribute to addressing this issue.”

Several laws have recently passed regarding the issue, including one law that makes it a felony for anyone to camp on public property.

Noel added at the meeting, “With the camping law, I think I’ve been pretty clear with my public comments. I’ve certainly spoken to the mayor about it privately on that but we will enforce public order crimes. You know, if we get calls about aggressive panhandling, disturbances, urinating in public and other things like that, we will have to address those crimes.”

The meetings held by the mayor’s office allow organizations that work with the homeless community to hear about what the city is doing to combat the problem along with share their own updates.

Todd Gilbert with KARM said, “Five times in KARMS 60-year history, we had 100 women come through our door, five times. In January alone, we had 24 times. It’s well known our summer months are our least populated months in terms of overnight senses. We’re experiencing a 44% increase compared to previous summers.”

According to those who’ve attended previous meetings, more organizations have been stepping up to the plate.

Katrina Shultz, a CAC Youth Action board member, said after the meeting, “I am very happy about all of the organizations that are trying to open shelters now compared to the last meeting where there was only one or two.”

The next meeting is set for Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at the KCDC building.

Broadway Viaduct information:

Kincannon also talked about the Broadway Viaduct, which is where a lot of the homeless community gathers. The area was closed by TDOT in 2019 for reconstruction purposes but is scheduled to reopen around Aug. 31.

WATE reached out to TDOT for confirmation. A spokesperson said the project is on schedule to be completed on time.