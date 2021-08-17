Knoxville city leaders to hold meeting on dockless scooter program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is holding a public meeting on the proposed changes to its shared dockless scooter ordinance. Members of the public will have the opportunity to give their opinions on the scooter pilot program and the meeting will include a Q&A session.

Currently, the city says it’s operating under a temporary pilot program with two electric scooter share programs (LINK and VeoRide); adding that once the pilot program ends and the ordinance is updated, additional vendors may be allowed to offer services or expand services like ride share bicycles.

A proposed change would convert some downtown on-street parking spaces into corrals for electric scooters. The move would further encourage scooter riders to only operate on the streets, not sidewalks – with the city emphasizing that scooter riding is and will continue to be prohibited on sidewalks.

The city also said the proposed corrals for parked scooters also would address complaints that riders sometimes leave their scooters in the wrong places and clutter sidewalks or block access to curb cuts. The proposed changes to the ordinance that regulates the shared dockless scooters will be presented to the City Council for its review later this year.

The meeting is happening Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S Gay St.