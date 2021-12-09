KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is hoping to take advantage of some empty streets in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. Street crews will be cleaning the streets and removing leaves and trash Dec. 15 and 18.

The city says with the University of Tennessee classes being out for winter break and most students off campus it will make it easier to get to hard-to-reach spots when more cars are present.

All vehicles will be temporarily relocated off the affected streets on the day they’re being swept.

“With Fort Sanders being such a dense neighborhood with a very high demand for on-street parking, temporarily relocating parked cars for these two days is really the only way to effectively get to the leaves, cigarette butts and other trash that’s gotten crammed into tight spaces,” said City Parking Systems Manager Mark Elliott. “Our equipment otherwise can’t reach and remove the debris.”

Streets running north and south will be cleaned Wednesday, Dec. 15, and streets running east and west will be cleaned Saturday, Dec. 18. The cleaning will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Traffic is expected to continue to flow on the affected streets, although some temporary short-term closures may occur as needed due to safety protocols. On the days of the street sweepings, parking will not be allowed on the affected streets, and towing of parked vehicles will be enforced.

“We appreciate the help and understanding of Fort Sanders residents in making this successful,” said Elliott. “It’s definitely a benefit to the neighborhood residents.

City street cleaning schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 15: Residents and commuters should anticipate sweeping and cleaning on 11 streets running north-south. That includes 12th Street, 13th Street, 14th Street, James Agee Street, 16th Street, 18th Street, 19th Street, 20th Street, South 21st Street, 22nd Street and South 23rd Street.

Saturday, Dec. 18: Workers will clean seven streets running east-west between 11th Street on the east edge of Fort Sanders and the railroad tracks on the far western end. That includes Grand, Forest, Highland, Bridge, Laurel, Clinch and White avenues.

Temporary no-parking signs will be posted at least 24 to 48 hours in advance of the street-cleaning work. In addition, flyers will be placed on windshields and throughout the neighborhood prior to the start of the cleanup.