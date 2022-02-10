KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the world fixated on the Winter Olympics in Beijing, The Great Smoky Mountains Curling Club is inviting people to come out to the ice rink and learn the sporting art of what some call “chess on ice.”

The non-profit arena curling club is hosting a series of events at the Ice Chalet in Knoxville. Instructors will teach participants the rules, how to throw, sweep and score the popular Olympic sport.

With the first three events already at the 40-person capacity, there are limited spots remaining for the March 4 session from 8 to 10 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring a clean pair of athletic shoes and wear loose-fitting clothes so that you can lunge. The Ice Chalet, located at 100 Lebanon Street, is about 40°F so you may consider some warm clothes.

The minimum recommended age is 12 years old. Parents will be required to sign a waiver for those under 18. Participants are asked to arrive by 7:45 to sign in. To register, visit curlknoxville.com/learn2curl/44/signup.