Knoxville coal mine company laying off 100 miners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Around 100 coal miners are now concerned if they’ll still have a job after the holidays. This comes after a Knoxville coal company decided to idle it’s mines.

Previously WATE 6 On Your Side reported minors from Kentucky and Virginia protested after the company they worked for BlackJewel, went bankrupt and the checks given to employees bounced.

Many of those workers were eventually hired by Kopper Glo in Knoxville.

A Kentucky State representative says the company has idled it’s mines until after Christmas. The company allegedly told around 100 non-salaried employees they may be rehired after the holidays.

This is contingent on the company finding a buyer for it’s local coal reserves. WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the company for comment with no answer. We will keep you updated as more information comes in.