KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville College is inviting hundreds of its alumni back to campus this weekend for a homecoming celebration.

On Friday the college will host its first President’s Gala. The fundraiser to benefit the school’s operations and renovations on campus.

“We want to thrive again,” interim President Leonard Adams said. “We want to promote inclusion here at Knoxville College so that not only Mechanicsville thrives but particularly the Black community here in Knoxville can thrive.”