Knoxville concert series at World’s Fair Park to benefit Sunsphere preservation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — World’s Fair Park in Knoxville will play host to a four-part concert series this fall to help raise money to preserve and maintain the iconic Sunsphere. Visit Knoxville, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Born & Raised Productions, will host “Sunsphere Sundays” in October.

The series will begin on Oct. 10 with Nashville-based pop-rock trio COIN. Shows will continue each Sunday with folk-rockers Dawes on Oct. 17, Brooklyn-based country artists The Lone Bellow on Oct. 24 before the series concludes on Halloween night with eight-piece soul band St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

Show tickets will be sold individually and start at $10. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Gates will open each Sunday at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m.

All attendees will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours.

The series will informally kick off the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Knoxville World’s Fair taking place in May 2022.

Concertgoers should ‘expect some surprises throughout the four-part series,’ according to a release from Visit Knoxville.

“We are thrilled to host this series with our state tourism partners,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “Countless people from all over the world have special memories of live concerts at World’s Fair Park. It feels good to bring back the music and to do so in a way that is safe for the artists, the concertgoers, and all involved. The fact that two of the four concerts fall on University of Tennessee home football weekends is a bonus and something we hope will encourage an extended stay for visiting fans.”

A portion of all sales benefits the Sunsphere Fund. Monies from the fund are utilized for ongoing enhancements to the experience on the Sunsphere’s 4th-floor Observation Deck.

For tickets and information, visit sunspheresundays.com.