Knoxville conducting survey on uses of Chilhowee Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The city of Knoxville is inviting people to take part in a community-wide survey on possible future uses of Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.
The survey will be conducted from June 17-30 online. Paper copies will also be available at the Chilhowee Park offices or by calling 311 (865-215-4311).
Consulting team Conventions, Sports and Leisure International has been hired by the city to review current uses of the park and existing market conditions, then develop a strategic business plan and facility plan.
After the survey ends, CSL will take the feedback, along with feedback from stakeholders and from a public meeting, and make recommendations this fall.
Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center is an 81-acre park that serves as the home to the Tennessee Valley Fair, The Muse and Golden Gloves Charities. Chilhowee Park is also adjacent to the 53-acre Zoo Knoxville.
