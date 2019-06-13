Local News

Knoxville conducting survey on uses of Chilhowee Park

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:16 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The city of Knoxville is inviting people to take part in a community-wide survey on possible future uses of Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

The survey will be conducted from June 17-30 online. Paper copies will also be available at the Chilhowee Park offices or by calling 311 (865-215-4311).

Consulting team Conventions, Sports and Leisure International has been hired by the city to review current uses of the park and existing market conditions, then develop a strategic business plan and facility plan.

After the survey ends, CSL will take the feedback, along with feedback from stakeholders and from a public meeting, and make recommendations this fall.

Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center is an 81-acre park that serves as the home to the Tennessee Valley Fair, The Muse and Golden Gloves Charities. Chilhowee Park is also adjacent to the 53-acre Zoo Knoxville.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center