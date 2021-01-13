Knoxville creating a tree mitigation bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is creating what’s called a tree mitigation bank.

The city has a new ordinance that assures every property development, even a downtown high-rise, will green up the surrounding neighborhood.

It was passed during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

The city had required developers to plant or preserve at least six to eight trees per acre when building but there were exceptions to the rule.

Now, when a developer cannot meet the city’s tree-planting requirements, they can seek an exemption and then pay the city to plant trees close by.