Knoxville: Data from ransomware attack on city published

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday, the City of Knoxville confirmed the people or threat actor behind a ransomeware/malware attack on the city’s computers last month is now publishing information gathered from it.

“The data is being published on a site created by the threat actor to shame victims who choose not to pay the ransom and as additional leverage to seek payment of the ransom.

We are working diligently, with the assistance of our third-party computer forensic specialists, to review the data published by the threat actor and confirm the full extent of data that is impacted.”

City of Knoxville