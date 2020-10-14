Knoxville daycare owner gets 4-year sentence for 2018 drowning deaths of twin toddlers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The owner of a Knoxville daycare will serve four years of state-supervised probation after pleading guilty in the 2018 deaths of twin toddlers.

Jennifer Salley, owner of OM Baby Childcare, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminally negligent homicide on Wednesday. She was charged after 2-year-old Elyssa and Elijah Orejulah were found in the deep end of a swimming pool at the daycare in July 2018. Elyssa died the same day. Elijah died a few days later.

She will serve a four-year sentence of state supervised probation at the request of the victims’ family. As part of the plea agreement, Salley will be placed on the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services Severe Abuse Registry.

The children’s parents filed a lawsuit against Salley for nearly $18 million.

There were several complaints to the Department of Human Services over Jennifer Salley’s daycare in the months leading up to the drowning. Body camera video showed Knox County deputies and a DHS worker serving her paperwork.

An attorney for the family read a victim impact statement to the Court outlining why the family wanted this resolution.