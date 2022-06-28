KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Deputy to the Mayor of Knoxville has decided to step away.

Stephanie Welch turned in her resignation to Mayor Indya Kincannon Monday. After close to 30 years in East Tennessee, Welch is moving closer to family in New England.

“There’s sadness in leaving a community that I love and gratitude for everything that Knoxville has done for me,” Welch said. “I’m also really excited about being able to spend more time with my family and just about what’s next.”

It’s a bittersweet season for Welch, as she prepares to close her chapter with the City of Knoxville.

“I don’t want to have any regrets. I don’t want to miss out on being able to spend quality time, particularly with my parents as they get to an age where they are slowing down and need help and I want to be there for them,” she said.

In her 27 years in Knoxville, Welch has served as president of the Great Schools Partnership, Community Health Director at the Knox County Health Department, and on the City Council.

“I think the thing that I’m most proud of is the people who I’ve been able to develop relationships with, and who I hope that I’ve been able to make a difference in people’s lives,” Welch said.

She still has a little more than two months until her departure. There are things on her agenda to accomplish before then.

“There are some specific projects that are important to me. We’ve been working for the past couple of years on a multi-use stadium. I think a lot of people are familiar with that. I’m excited about that project. We’ve had to just slow it down a little bit to address some of the challenges and supply chain and labor market, but the project is still moving forward, so I’m looking forward to continuing to work on the multi-use stadium project and get that to a point where it’s ready to hand off to the next person,” said Welch.

Welch’s last day is September 2.

A city spokesperson said Mayor Kincannon is working on a transition plan and will announce more details soon.