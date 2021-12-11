KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fried pie fundraiser by Alice’s Diner is helping a Knoxville teen with brain cancer. The Owners of Alice’s Diner here in Knoxville know exactly what it feels like to need help from the community.

Last year, owner Melissa Kirby and her family had a devastating house fire. The community rallied behind them in their time of need. Now, they’re helping one of their own community members and friends.

The diner needed some extra hands this weekend, not because of the usual lunch rush, but because of five-dollar fried pies.

“In a day and a half we had about 500 orders for pies,” said Diner owner, Melissa Kirby.

All the money raised through those orders will go to the family of Miranda Glenn who was just diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

“It’s a rare kind of Glioma,” said Miranda’s stepfather, Howard Hobbs. “At Vanderbilt, this is only the second case that Vanderbilt has had.”

Miranda starts treatments and radiation next week.

Hobbs added, “They don’t know how well it will shrink. It will not shrink totally, and we don’t know what the prognosis is going to be totally yet.”

Their family is getting through this difficult time with the help of friends like Melissa Kirby.

“I love Miranda like she’s my own,” said Kirby. “This hit home for me.”

Miranda and Melissa Kirby’s daughter, VIctoria Jenkins, have been best friends for years.

“If Miranda wasn’t at my house then Victoria was at Cindy’s house,” Kirby smiled.

Cindy Hobbs, Miranda’s mom, has had her own struggles with cancer.

“Her mom ended up having adenoid cystic carcinoma,” said Howard. “Again, it’s a rare cancer.”

Cindy Hobbs said, “I’ve struggled for five years, six years with it.”

Now cancer has traveled to her lungs, but even with her own diagnosis, her focus is on her daughter. She’s been helping make pies at Alice’s Diner to help keep up with the demand.

“She does have bad days but she’s the most upbeat person knowing she has this type of cancer,” said Howard.

A family and community is working together all for Miranda.

Her stepdad said, “She’s such a sweet person, and to get a diagnosis like this at 19 years old and we don’t know how long she’s got, it’s terrifying, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Alice’s Diner owner Melissa Kirby wants her friends to focus on the time they have together, not medical bills, and hopes her pies can help.

The diner has made over 250 pies in just one day. They had to stop taking orders until they could catch up. They said they will notify everyone on their Facebook page when they will start taking orders again.

The family also has a GoFundMe where people can donate. You can find that here.