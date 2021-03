KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Disney fans in Knoxville will have to find another way to shop for merchandise soon.

The Disney Store location in the West Town Mall will close on Tuesday, March 23.

A list of closing locations can be found on the Disney Store website and shows the Knoxville location will be the only one to close in Tennessee. The next nearest store is located at 1645 Parkway in Sevierville.