Knoxville Dolly Parton mural restoration complete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The famous Dolly Parton Mural near downtown has been finished with its restoration.
Dogwood Arts taking on the project after the Knoxville landmark was defaced last week.
Local artist Megan Lingerfelt was responsible for the restoration, which she says was an honor.
WATE 6 On Your Side is glad Dolly has been fixed.
Of note, several other paintings were touched up on Wednesday as well.
