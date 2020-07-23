Knoxville driver pinned in crash with tractor-trailer sustains minor injuries

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Parkway Drive-In is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to a night at the movies to support the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club.

The drive-in will be showing a double feature beginning with "Accomplice" at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Directed by Jeremy Grant, the movie shows some of the best mountain bikers on treks across the world.