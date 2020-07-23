Knoxville driver pinned in crash with tractor-trailer sustains minor injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Eric Altenhof/WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver pinned in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday received only minor injuries according to Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department.

Responders from Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded before 1 p.m. to Lovell Road near Interstate 40 in West Knox County. The driver was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter