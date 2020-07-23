Knoxville driver pinned in crash with tractor-trailer sustains minor injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver pinned in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday received only minor injuries according to Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department.
Responders from Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded before 1 p.m. to Lovell Road near Interstate 40 in West Knox County. The driver was transported to the hospital to be checked out.
LATEST STORIES
- Republican lawmakers prepare to defend their defense bill in Democratic House
- With no replacement in sight, $600 pandemic unemployment benefit set to end
- Maryville drive-in hosting film fundraiser for mountain bike club
- Dems, GOP agree: Unclear who gets expanded unemployment
- Young Americans contributing to spread of COVID-19, health experts say