Knoxville embryo adoption clinic celebrates major milestone
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A Knoxville embryo adoption clinic celebrating a major milestone Saturday afternoon with an event at Ijams Nature Center.
For the last 16 years, the National Embryo Donation Center collecting the embryos left behind from in vitro fertilization. They are celebrating their 800th successful birth.
Many people attending the event are alive because of the donated embryos.
The president of NEDC says he believes donating to other families with infertility issues is the best option for leftover embryos.
"It's been exciting, it's been awesome. It's in some respects put Knoxville on the map, as far as a fertility destination because many of these families, to be honest are out of options and don't have really any other good option for conceiving except to come here and receive donated embryos," said Dr. Jeffrey Keenan.
The faith-based group collecting more than 1,500 sets of embryos since it started.
Local News
-
- Knoxville police searching for owner of pontoon boat lost on Chapman Highway
- Karns trailer fire sends firefighter to hospital, injuries non-life threatening
- Brush fire sets off evacuation at California amusement park
- Local half sisters who just met months ago now searching for two other siblings
- Knoxville embryo adoption clinic celebrates major milestone
- Knoxville police investigates shooting that left 1 injured at Sunnight Lounge
- Severe weather forces Campbell County home off its foundation
National News
-
- Democrats push ahead with hearings on Mueller's Russia probe
- Progressives out to oust '20 House Dems try to focus fervor
- Warren challenges Sanders for progressives' 2020 support
- AP Exclusive: 25 years after murders, OJ says 'Life is fine'
- Simpson case launched victim's sister on fight for justice
- A family vanished, then found dead in desert. Now, a verdict
- 'Homework gap' shows millions of students lack home internet