Knoxville embryo adoption clinic celebrates major milestone Video

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A Knoxville embryo adoption clinic celebrating a major milestone Saturday afternoon with an event at Ijams Nature Center.

For the last 16 years, the National Embryo Donation Center collecting the embryos left behind from in vitro fertilization. They are celebrating their 800th successful birth.

Many people attending the event are alive because of the donated embryos.

The president of NEDC says he believes donating to other families with infertility issues is the best option for leftover embryos.

"It's been exciting, it's been awesome. It's in some respects put Knoxville on the map, as far as a fertility destination because many of these families, to be honest are out of options and don't have really any other good option for conceiving except to come here and receive donated embryos," said Dr. Jeffrey Keenan.

The faith-based group collecting more than 1,500 sets of embryos since it started.