Knoxville embryo adoption program reaches 1,000 birth milestone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Embryo Donation Center has become the first embryo adoption program in the world to reach the 1,000 birth milestone.

Baby No. 1,000 — Emmie Sue — was born healthy earlier this month in Iowa.

For 17 years, the center in Knoxville has been collecting the embryos left behind from in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The successful transfer happened with help from Southeastern Fertility in Knoxville.

Embryos have been donated to the NEDC, a faith-based group, from all 50 states and couples have traveled to Knoxville from all over the United States as well as some foreign countries for their embryo transfers.