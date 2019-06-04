Knoxville entrepreneur wins $5,000 in business pitch competition

A local entrepreneur is won big and earned a large check as part of the Knoxville Area Urban League business pitch competition.

Kayla Mitchell won the contest Monday, beating out a field of qualified candidates. Mitchell created Uplevel Business Management to provide analysis, reports, training, and more to other entrepreneurs.

Through the 10-week co-starters program we’re told she was able to hone her skill set and make her pitch to a panel of judges.

A $5,000 check was presented by Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd.

