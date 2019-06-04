Knoxville entrepreneur wins $5,000 in business pitch competition

Local News

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: / Updated:

A local entrepreneur is won big and earned a large check as part of the Knoxville Area Urban League business pitch competition.

Kayla Mitchell won the contest Monday, beating out a field of qualified candidates. Mitchell created Uplevel Business Management to provide analysis, reports, training, and more to other entrepreneurs.

Through the 10-week co-starters program we’re told she was able to hone her skill set and make her pitch to a panel of judges.

A $5,000 check was presented by Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter