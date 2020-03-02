Knoxville Faith Coalition kicks off National week of prayer for the healing of AIDS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A night of prayer and fellowship kicked off this years National week of prayer for the healing of aids.

For one week, the Knoxville Faith Coalition will dedicate time to education, advocacy and awareness of HIV/AIDS.

“We do this every year to keep the awareness of the public on the epidemic, to focus on the progress that we’ve made and also to remind people that we still need advocacy and still need support.” said Reverend Leah Burns, member of the Faith Coalition.

This cause hitting close to home for keynote speaker, Mark Grantham, who understands just how life altering the disease can be, having lived with HIV for the last 36 years.

“One of the ways that we truly can end the epidemic of HIV is through education, awareness and proper conduct with each other. but especially education.” Grantham said.

Prayers were given for not only those living with hiv, but their families, co-workers and physicians.

The 2020 National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS, takes place March 1-7, with education, prayer and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing.

Other events include a dinner and Panel Discussion on Living with HIV for faith and healthcare professionals hosted by Samaritan Ministry at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 546 College Street. That event takes place Thursday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m.

The coalition will conclude the week with The National Week of Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, March 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Evangelistic Church, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike. The featured presentation is entitled I Live to Tell the Story – Why Faith Still Matters, with guest speaker Mr. Nathan Townsend.