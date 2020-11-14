Knoxville family changes Thanksgiving plans as COVID-19 cases rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in Tennessee and the holidays are right around the corner. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away some families are still trying to figure out plans for this year.



Jill Carpenter says her usual Thanksgiving tradition has been canceled this year. Normally, they go visit extended family in Alabama.

Their usual gathering consists of 15, sometimes 20 people, gathered around the table, eating, laughing and enjoying each other. This year, the Carpenters will be at home, here in Knoxville, with a much smaller crowd.

“We’ve decided to stay in with just our nuclear family. We just don’t want to risk elderly family members, we have kids in the family and we don’t want to put anyone in harms way. So we feel it’s very important to do our part to stop the spread,” Carpenter said.

Jill says she still plans to include extended family in their festivities, but virtually.

“We’ll probably communicate either through FaceTime, make phone calls to family in Alabama and Michigan and here locally,” Carpenter said.

With the numbers only going up, the Knox County Health Department recommends limiting large gatherings during the holidays.

It may not be what they’re used to, but it’s an adjustment the Carpenters are willing to make.

“This year, things are different. This year, we have to be responsible not only to our family, but to our community,” Carpenter said.

Some of the family will be absent from this years photo, but they’re sacrificing one year together now so they can have more pictures together in the future.

Jill says her family has been lucky. None of them have contracted the virus up to this point. She says she plans to keep it that way by taking all of the necessary precautions.