Knoxville Family Justice Center, law enforcement agencies raising awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several branches of East Tennessee law enforcement officers are uniting to go purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Knoxville Family Justice Center distributed hundreds of purple ribbons for patrol cars to the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the University of Tennessee Police Department, and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs gathered outside the center on Thursday for a brief address about law enforcement’s role in protecting survivors and ending family violence.

“We are typically the first group that is going to speak with the victim, and we hope to figure out where they need to go next,” Kathryn Ellis, executive director of the Knoxville Justice Center said. “We hope to figure out which law enforcement agency is the best option.”

The Knoxville Family Justice Center’s hope is that this monthlong display of support from law enforcement will remind survivors they are not alone and help is always available.

