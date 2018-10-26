Knoxville family shares couple's six decade long love story Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Contributed photo) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - In a little less than a week many people will pause for Alzheimer's Awareness Month. With that in mind, a Knoxville family is sharing a story that's both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

Bill and Norma Embry's love story started June 14, 1953. Over the years, they created a home full of laughter and devotion.

"They didn't spend much time apart," said their granddaughter, Jessica Teske.

This year the Embrys celebrated 65 years of marriage. Teske says her grandparents met through friends at a diner.

"My grandparents got to be the center of attention at my wedding. During our reception we did the anniversary dance and they won. They had been married at that time, gosh, 58 years and I was able to give my wedding bouquet to my grandma," said Teske.

The last few years have come with challenges. Norma Embry was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and because of that, Teske said the couple had to live separately so her grandmother could receive care at an assisted living facility.

"I'd never seen my grandfather cry and he cried a lot and that hurt his heart,' she said.

This last week or so has been incredibly hard on the Embrys' children and grandchildren. Bill Embry passed away peacefully on October 17 and Norma Embry joined him just four days later.

"The remarkable part about it is that Grandma did not know he had passed away. So it's like their souls were just joined together and I think that it was divine intervention that he went first and he was preparing for her to join him," said Teske.

Family is finding comfort knowing the couple is in heaven and Norma Embry's memories are back.

"I would say the most miraculous thing about their 65 years of marriage is that you could definitely argue that they were soulmates passing four days apart and not wanting to be without the other," added Teske.

She says while Alzheimer's took away some time, it's love and memories that always remained.

"You can't take those away," she said.

The Embrys' love story doesn't end in life. Both Bill and Norma Embry were cremated so the family can combine their ashes. They plan on spreading some in Ireland, some in Italy because they always wanted to visit, and some at their daughter's lake house here in Knoxville.

Family says they plan on holding a big memorial service during Thanksgiving as a way to celebrate the Embrys and their life together.