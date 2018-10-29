Knoxville family wins big on "America's Funniest Home Videos" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's a show you've probably watched a bunch; it's been around for decades. But Sunday's America's Funniest Home Videos was special.

It featured a family from Knoxville. And not only that, they won.



WATE talked to the McDonald family after their big win hit national television.

"Still haven't comprehended everything because this just happened so fast. And these are things you just watch and see on TV, you don't ever imagine it's going to be yourself," said Tonya McDonald.

So you may be wondering, what was their winning submission worth a $10,000 reward? Tonya summed it up, "Kailey was walking around saying the word 'wombie.' And I had no clue where that word had come from and then I realized that 'wombie' was zombie so I picked up my phone and was trying to politely interrogate her because I knew my sister in law had probably let her watch something that she shouldn't have."

Funny story though. That video was actually taken and submitted two years ago.

Tonya McDonald posted it to her Facebook page, her friends loved it, so she decided to submit it to the show.

And just a couple of weeks ago, she said, "They gave me a call and said that they had reviewed it and that they wanted to play it as a clip. And then just a few days after that it was you're in the top 3 can you fly out next week."

The night - unforgettable. And the win - truly one this family didn't expect.

"No expectations of any of this. I mean it was just all a whirlwind. We had never even flown before. It was our first time and then we go across country, time zone difference with two kids, and just to go enjoy the show and I already felt like a winner just to have that experience," McDonald said.

The McDonald family still hasn't decided how they'll spend their $10,000 prize. They're now in the running for the $100,000 one.

