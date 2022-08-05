KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville FanBoy Expo is returning to East Tennessee this weekend and boasts a lineup of celebrity guests.

Oscar-winning artist Adassa, who voices Dolores in the hit movie, Disney’s “Encanto” stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios on Friday ahead of the FanBoy Expo opening to share about the event – and sing her part in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Other celebrities expected to appear at the 2022 FanBoy Expo in Knoxville include Christopher Lloyd, who is best known for his iconic role as Doctor Emmett Brown in the “Back to the Future” Trilogy; actor and director Edward James Olmos who is best known for his powerful roles in “American Me,” “Selena,” “Miami Vice” and “Stand and Deliver;” actor Corey Feldman is best known for his iconic roles in 80s movies “The Goonies” and “The Lost Boys” and Morgan Fairchild, a pop culture icon.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos and enjoy live entertainment.

Tennessee’s largest pop culture event runs Aug. 5-7 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Doors open Friday at noon.

Tickets are available online and at the door and include VIP packages as well as one-day admission passes.