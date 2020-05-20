Knoxville FBI asking for help in child rescue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The FBI is asking the public to look at some photos that may identify and lead to the rescue of a child.
The Knoxville FBI Twitter account tweeted Wednesday saying no clue or piece of information too small.
“By recognizing these clues and/or sharing additional observations from the backgrounds of these images, you may help first to identify and rescue the child victim(s) and second to capture the perpetrator,” the release reads.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online.
