KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department and several other agencies responded to a trench collapse in Rhea County.

Two people were working on a construction site for a new home when the collapse happened. It is believed both people are trapped.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the rescue effort including the Crossville Fire Department and Cumberland County Rescue. Because of where the collapse happened, large equipment can’t fit. The Rhea County Sheriff’s Office says it will be a hand dig operation.

