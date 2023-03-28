KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department on Tuesday morning responded to a house fire in North Knoxville.

KFD shared in a tweet at 6:24 a.m. of its response to the scene, which was reportedly in the 4300 block of *Hayes Road. Then, at 6:37 a.m., KFD tweeted that the fire was out and crews were cleaning up to return to service.

No further details were yet available.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

*Note: KFD tweet initially stated “Haynes road” instead of Hayes Road.