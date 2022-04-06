KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department was able to put out an apartment fire started by children playing with a lighter.

At 3:33 p.m., KFD went to the Flats at Pond Gap on Hollywood Road. A woman called 911 and said her bathroom closet was on fire. When crews arrived, the sprinkler system was active in a second-floor apartment. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.





One woman and three children lived in the apartment, they were all able to escape unharmed. However, the apartment has sustained moderate fire and smoke damage, and heavy water damage. In addition, the apartment below sustained moderate water damage. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

KFD investigators determined the fire was started by children playing with a lighter. They have been referred to the Juvenile Fire Setters program, which helps to educate children about fire safety and the consequences of fire.