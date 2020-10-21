Knoxville Fire Department christens newest multipurpose fire truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department has a new ride.

Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp were on hand Wednesday at Station No. 21 off Parkside Drive in West Knoxville to christen the new “quint truck.”

The 2020 Pierce Enforcer Quint cost more than $1 million and took eight weeks to be built in Appleton, Wisc.

The quint, a five-in-one vehicle, is the fourth such truck in service for KFD and will replace a pumper truck from the 90s. Quints feature an aerial ladder, a booster tank, a fire pump, ground ladders and attack lines.

“It’s crucial to have the right firefighting equipment available in the right place at the right time,” Mayor Kincannon said. “Our KFD professionals will put this newest vehicle to good use in making Knoxville safer.”

Quints are currently in use in East Knoxville at Station No. 4 (2300 Linden Ave.), in Northwest Knoxville at Station No. 17 (4804 Western Ave.) and in South Knoxville at Station No. 10 (2911 Sevier Ave.).

“The addition of a fourth quint bolsters our aerial firefighting capabilities,” Chief Sharp said. “Each quint is strategically located to optimize our ability to effectively respond to emergencies.”

The newest quint’s aerial ladder extends 75 feet up. Its tank holds 500 gallons of water, and it can pump 2,000 gallons per minute.