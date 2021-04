KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department is working the scene of an active brush fire on the 3500 block of Gap Road.

According to a post from the Knoxville Police Department, multiple roads are blocked as crews are working to contain the fire.

KPD Traffic Alert: KFD is working an active brush fire in the 3500 block of Gap Road with multiple roads blocked. Please keep clear of this area as crews work to contain the fire. KFD will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/kLGzdYtaaC — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 4, 2021

The Knoxville Fire Department will release more information as it becomes available.