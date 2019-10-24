Knoxville Fire Department: Honoring the lives of fallen firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bagpipes played as the department’s honor guard brought flags to the front of the service for the Knoxville Fire Department’s 42nd annual memorial service honoring fallen firefighters..

Deputy Chief Gary Compton led the event on Thursday. Prayers and songs of psalms were sung honoring each life.

KFD started the memorial service in 1977. The first firefighter who lost their life was in 1904.

Both firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty as well as those who passed away after retiring are honored today.

“Just because they retired doesn’t mean they’re no longer fire fighters, once a firefighter always a firefighter,” Said Deputy Chief Gary Compton.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero also spoke at the service for the last time after her eight-year term as mayor. She tells WATE Six On Your Side she plans on attending next year’s event, sitting in the audience.

