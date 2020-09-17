Knoxville Fire Department: Nearly half of dangerous hydrogen peroxide recovered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly half of the jugs of concentrated hydrogen peroxide distributed at a pantry have been recovered, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

On Sept. 8, the Fish Hospitality Pantry gave away the 56 jugs of the mixture. Twenty-four of the 1-gallon jugs have been recovered so far.

The jugs contain 50% hydrogen peroxide and are not intended for household use. The highly concentrated oxidizer poses a significant risk of first and second-degree burns upon contact with skin, fire officials said.

As of today, 24 of 56 gals. of the health & environmentally dangerous hydrogen peroxide mixture have been recovered. If you have the “50%” liquid pictured here, please call 911. This was offhandedly given away from the Fish Hospitality Pantry on 9/08/20. pic.twitter.com/AgIbnFC9Og — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 17, 2020

If you have or know of someone who may be in possession of this product, you are asked to call the Knoxville Fire Department or 911 so the chemical can be properly disposed of.

Any other attempt of disposing of this product could cause significant personal injuries or environmental damage.

LATEST STORIES