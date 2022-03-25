KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a Knoxville house fire on Cecil Avenue involved crews having to rescue one of the four residents from the basement, the assistant chief of the Knoxville Fire Department, Mark Wilbanks said having a working smoke alarm in the home made all the difference in avoiding a horrific outcome.



“Smoke alarms saves lives plain and simple. This particular house had a fire alarm in it, it woke the occupants up, and then they realized that the building was actually on fire,” he said.



Crews arrived at the Knoxville home after 7:30 a.m. where they were able to get all the residents out along with two pets. The man that was trapped inside was sent to the UT Medical Center for treatment after crews had to force the garage door open to rescue him. Wilbanks said they have not received an update on his condition at last check.

How the fire started has been investigated and Wilbanks says they believe they know the cause of the fire.



“Investigators have concluded their investigation of the scene and determined it to be an accidental fire possibly caused by smoking materials,” he said.



Regardless of how it started, getting the residents to safety was most important and Wilbanks said this is just another example of how critical having working fire alarms are inside homes.



“We’ve had several fires lately where smoke alarms have been the single cause that the occupants were able to escape unharmed,” he said.

The National Fire Protection Association stated that the risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.