KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department leadership is urging drivers to move over for first responders after three crashes involving department vehicles since May.

“We’ve been very lucky that no one has been injured, however often times when we are working on the interstate traffic will continue at a high rate of speed,” Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “That puts us at a very dangerous situation not only could it potentially do thousands of dollars of damage to our apparatus, it could hurt or kill a first responder.”

The KFD vehicles involved will need repairs, in some cases this will come at the expense of taxpayers.

“They’re not completely out of commission but we are going to have to repair them,” Wilbanks said. “Unfortunately, one of the drivers is uninsured which is going to come to a cost to the taxpayers of the city of Knoxville.”

(Courtesy of the Knoxville Fire Department)

These safety precautions don’t just protect first responders, but motorists as well.

“There was an accident just this past Sunday where a vehicle struck a firetruck in Kentucky on I-65,” Wilbanks said. “Two people were killed in that accident. Not only could it kill first responders, but it could kill those people involved in the wreck.”

It is Tennessee state law to move over or slow down when you see first responders working a scene on the interstate.

“Don’t try to beat other people ahead of moving over, take your time, think of what you are doing and certainly stay off your cellphones,” Wilbanks said.