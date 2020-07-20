Knoxville Fire Department welcomes new class of recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department welcomed 26 new recruits Monday morning.

These firefighters-in-training were also welcomed to Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon at the KFD training facility.

Recruits like Glynn Theodore are excited to start their new career; not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way.

“I love helping people, I love serving my community and I take honor serving the people in my community.” Glynn Theodore

Theodore was an aircraft rescue firefighter in Saint Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He made the move to Knoxville in 2018 because of Hurricane Maria and says he’s excited about this new opportunity.

These recruits will now go through 16 weeks of vigorous training before they’re put on the job.

