Knoxville Fire Dept. extinguishes East Knoxville house fire overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a house fire in East Knoxville overnight, and is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of North Stooksbury Road in reports to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters immediately worked to extinguish the fire, while additional manpower conducted searches for possible victims, none were found.

The fire was determined extinguished after 30 minutes. At this time no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being determined.