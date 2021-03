KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department and the Division of Forestry are working a brush fire at Cherokee Trail near Cherokee Bluffs.

KFD asks the public to avoid the area.

The call came in around 3 p.m.

At this time the extent of the fire is unknown, however WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to learn more.