KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A late Sunday structure fire appeared to cause some damage to the building of a local charity group that fire officials are investigating. Knoxville Fire Department crews extinguished the fire that occurred at the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee building along Dameron Avenue.

According to KFD officials, crews were on the scene until just after 11 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation Monday.

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee provides social services to East Tennessee for those in need; offering a community food pantry, children’s emergency shelter, pregnancy help, immigrant services, counseling services, its Hope Kitchen and more. It is unclear how the fire may affect its services going forward. We’re working to learn more.

