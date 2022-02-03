KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews responded to a reported house fire in East Knoxville early Thursday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Officials are investigating the incident on Adams Avenue after the homeowner safely escaped.

KFD officials say the homeowner said he had been asleep and smoke alarms woke him up. When he woke up, he noted smoke in the room in which he was sleeping and he quickly exited the home and noticed a large amount of fire as he left. The homeowner was the only person that was in the home at the time of the fire, KFD said, and there were no animals in the home. The house also sustained major damage.

KFD crews got the call for the house fire around 5:51 a.m. Thursday and after arriving on the scene, and saw a large fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

While there weren’t any injuries to the homeowner, KFD says one firefighter suffered a muscle strain and is being evaluated. The fire is currently under investigation.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: WATE)

KFD also said the house fire was handled with a first alarm assignment, which means the agency responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder, 1 Rescue, 2 Battalion Chiefs, and 16 members.

“One key message from this incident this morning is that smoke alarms do save lives,” KFD said in its release after the fire. “The Knoxville Fire Department is available to install free smoke alarms to any single-family residence within the City of Knoxville. Contact 311 to schedule an install.”