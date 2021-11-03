KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department honored those who’ve died in the line of duty and their families during their annual memorial service.

During the service, a name was read, a bell was rung and a red rose was placed into a gold-colored vase in honor of each KFD firefighter who died in the line of duty. Since 1875 more than two dozen firefighters have died in the line of duty.

“We want their families to be honored and know that we still remember them and what they did,” said Rob Cheeseman, KFD’s deputy chief. “They’ve absolutely changed people’s lives, and they’re just selfless and dedicated.”

Every year the fire department honors retirees who have passed away at the memorial service as well. This year’s service honored the past two years instead of the past year because the service could not be held in 2020.