KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following weeks of training, the Knoxville Fire Department just unveiled its newest fire truck. The aerial rear tiller took about a year to build.

So, what makes it so special? It has two steering wheels: one in the back and one in the front. The feature makes it easier to get the large vehicle around. Plus, it has a more than a 100-foot tall ladder, which is a real asset to the department when responding to emergency situations.

“Over the last 20 years or so, we’ve had a lot of people come back into Downtown Knoxville,” Battalion Chief Greg Lampkin said. “We’ve got a lot of residents we didn’t have before, and they brought a lot of cars with them. So, it’s made it more and more challenging to get our bigger trucks around in our downtown area.

“This truck between the downtown area and UT campus, both challenging areas to get trucks around, will make it more maneuverable and get our truck in there where we need to get it.”

During the last six weeks, KFD has certified six new rear tiller instructors and 18 rear tiller drivers. The new truck is replacing a 15-year-old truck that will now go into reserve status.