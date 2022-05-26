KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville firefighters extinguished a blaze on Thursday which investigators attribute to an unattended stove top.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to 1137 W. Scott Ave. in the Western Heights apartment complex for reported kitchen fire in North Knoxville around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The apartment resident was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. According to KFD, the cause of the fire was cooking food being left unattended on the stovetop.

The apartment has suffered moderate fire damage and surrounding apartments have some mild smoke damage.